ABRAMS, HAROLD III

ABRAMS, Harold Lee III. We are saddened to announce the passing of our loved one, Harold Lee Abrams III, 30, at VCU Medical Center on May 22, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1990, to (mother) Verline Abrams and (father) Harold Lee Abrams Jr. He lived in Richmond, Va., with his sister, Crystal. He leaves behind his wife, Key; two children, daughter, QninNaisa, 12; son, RaQuel, 13; his brother, Sayquwon, who was his rock; his brother, Jermaine; a devoted best friend, Marie; and his aunt, Bunnie; and a host of aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family viewing is Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral/cremation service June 3, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home. He will truly be missed his family.View online memorial
