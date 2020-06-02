ABRAMS, Harry Burton "Burt" Jr., beloved husband, father and grandpa, of King William County, Va., passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2020, at the age of 87. He was born February 26, 1933, in Huntington, L.I., N.Y. He was the son of his late parents, Ruth Hunt and Harry B. Abrams Sr. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Adam R. Lewis. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, LaVerne Bowles Abrams. Also surviving are his four children, Christine A. Lewis, Wendell Abrams (Melanie), Hunt Abrams and Terri A. Hall (John). He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Megan Blanton, Ashley Haynes, Jessica Eich, Nicole Abrams and Craig Hall; as well as five great-grandchildren. Although Mr. Abrams was an only child, he is survived by a first cousin, Jill T. Tracey, who was like a sister to him. Mr. Abrams moved to Richmond, Va., in his youth and attended Thomas Jefferson High School and Hermitage High School. He continued his education at Virginia Tech. In September 1956, he married his bride and they moved to Germany, where he served in the United States Army, 8th Infantry Division and 8th Medical Battalion. In 1958, he joined Reynolds Metals Company, now Alcoa, and worked in various positions in the Packaging Research Division. In 1976, He was transferred to Atlanta, Ga., where he was the Regional Personnel Manager for the Reynolds Aluminum Recycling Company. In 1981, he returned to Richmond and became the Administrative Manager of the Metallurgy Laboratory. He retired from Reynolds in 1988. Besides woodworking and building construction, he also enjoyed the outdoors to include hunting and fishing, and in his younger years he enjoyed coaching little league football. He also loved taking his devoted four legged friend, "Lizzi" for daily rides in the country. He was a member of Sharon Baptist Church in King William County. A private graveside service was held at Westhampton Memorial Park. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
