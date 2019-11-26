ACCASHIAN, Billy E., age 78, of Midlothian, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Accashian, of 47 years; sons, Russell Accashian (Judith) and Michael Accashian; grandchildren, Kimberly, Lance, Drake, Zane, Sorin and Saige Accashian; brothers, Robert Accashian (Becky) and Jamie Accashian (Margaret). He worked in home construction for 45 years and retired from Main Street Homes. The family extends special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Johnston-Willis Hospital, Virginia Cancer Institute and VCU Medial Center. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., where services will follow at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be private.View online memorial