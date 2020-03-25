ACETO, Marie Valdrighi Massei, 89, of Mechanicsville, Va., wife of Professor (ret. VCU) Dr. Mario D. Aceto, died peacefully on March 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Charles and Evelyn Valdrighi; and sister, Charlotte Belton. Besides her husband; she is survived by her loving children, L. Joseph Massei (Irena) of Barre, Mass., L. John Massei (Robin), Michele M. Elliott (Mike); two stepsons, David Aceto, Esq. (Catherine) of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Steven Aceto, Ph.D. of Wynantskill, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Justin Massei (Sanna) of Berlin, Germany, Derek Massei of Providence, R.I., Austin Massei (April), Rachel Massei, Landon Massei and Matthew Elliott, all of Mechanicsville; great-grandchildren, Tekla, Aria and Ashton; two sisters, Gloria Silveri and Laura Valdrighi of Richmond, Va.; nephew, Patrick Belton (Caroline) and their children, Carlotta and Liam, all of Dublin, Ireland. Marie was a writer, painter and decorator. She enjoyed a great life of travel and spending time with her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought much joy to her life. Due to regulations set in place by the government, services will be private. Online condolences can be made at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
