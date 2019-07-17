ACKERMAN, Jayleigh Noelle, born October 4, 2016, went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Kimberly (Chad); father, Marcus (Kat); sisters, Kayleigh, Marleigh, Lauren and Charm. Jayleigh was a sweet, loving and kind girl who loved her snacks and baby shark. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at the Chester chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, where a 7 p.m. funeral service will follow. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial