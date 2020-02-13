ACORS, Stuart, 40, of Ashland, died suddenly on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Janet Pinchbeck Acors; adoptive mother, Margaret H. Acors; paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Annie Mae Acors; and maternal grandparents, Wilbur and Peggy Pinchbeck. Stuart worked at Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center in Richmond, Va. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Bill and Debbie Acors of Lynchburg, Va.; siblings, Leslie H. Graham (Jimmy) of Midlothian, Va.; uncle, Vernon Acors (Jena) of Partlow, Va.; aunt, Susan P. Sibold of Richmond, Va.; nieces and nephews, Meagan G. King (Preston), Caleb, Garrett and Josiah Graham of Midlothian; as well as a host of friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
