ADAMS, Carina Isabel Verdeguer Marticorena, 40, of Mechanicsville, Va., ended her courageous struggle on May 30, 2020. For three years, she valiantly fought battle after battle with cancer until it was finally time to lay down her arms for good. It was a hard fight, and it was a painful fight, so she deserves the rest she has earned. She was a devoted mother to her only son, Alexander, and every day that she fought was one more she could spend with him. She was an architect with Poole & Poole Architecture for 15 years, where she was passionate about creating and designing, as well as being mischievous with her fellow co-workers. Carina loved chocolate, she loved apple pie, she loved to sing and she loved to do anything that allowed her creativity to flow. She had an infectious personality, and anyone who met her always remembered her. Carina was born and raised in Lima, Peru, and was called La Rulis by her friends, because of her beautiful long and curly hair. She leaves behind her heartbroken husband of 15 years, Phillip Adams; and her most precious eight-year-old son, Alexander Adams. Her mother, Gilda Marticorena Quintero; and father, Carlos Verdeguer Herrera, were by her side until she was finally at peace. In Peru, she is grieved by her maternal grandmother, Judith Quintero Ordenes; and her paternal grandparents, Jose Verdeguer Garboza and Carmen Herrera Eyzaguirre. She will be missed immensely by her many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends in Peru who were unable to see her one last time; and stepfather, Fernando Castano in Connecticut. Her in-laws, Fonda and Bill Adams; and three brothers-in-law (Will, Brandon, Josh) lose the only daughter and sister they ever had. Phillip is forever grateful for his family and friends and their continual support provided over the past three years, as well as her employer Poole & Poole, who was always there for her. Carina will be loved and missed always. Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest (Matthew 11:28). A memorial service will be held later in the summer.View online memorial
