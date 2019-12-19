ADAMS, Cheryl Elaine, 57, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019. Cheryl is survived by her parents, Ginny and Jim Arendall; sister, Wendy Jones; brothers, Richard Adams (Linda) and Chase Campbell; stepmother, Libby Adams; stepsisters, Amber Adams-Jones, Kim Graham and Heather Adams. She is also survived by many loving cousins and family members. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, George Jackson Adams. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, with a funeral service starting at 2 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. The family would like to express their special thanks to the extraordinary aids that cared for Cheryl over the last 15 months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Fair Havens Baptist Church, 8200 Belmont Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832 or to the Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236.View online memorial