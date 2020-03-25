ADAMS, Daniel "Woody," 71, of Charles City, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Doris Adams; his three sisters, Doris Slusser, Betty Crocker and Ann Johnson. Woody is survived by his wife of 51 years, Brenda W. Adams; daughter, Kristiann Adams; brother, David L. Adams (Mary); aunt, Mollie Thurston; a host of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Krista Adams. Woody retired after 25 years of long distance truck driving but continued to farm on his home place, where he was born and raised and loved so dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethany Memorial Association, 3812 Seminary Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
