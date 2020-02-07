ADAMS, Gloria Cansino Weiner, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at home, after a hard-fought battle with congestive heart failure. Born in Casablanca, Morocco, on December 9, 1930, she was the youngest of four sisters born to Jack and Ruby Cansino. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to so many. Gloria was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack L. Weiner and Arthur V. Adams; her parents and her sisters, Minnie Held (Lewis), Evelyn Flax and Gladys Lehman. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Susan Weiner Adolf (Ronnie); son, Gary Weiner (Beth); five grandchildren, Jason Adolf (Jaclyn) of McLean, Va., Robin Adolf Salzberg (Daniel), Evan Weiner (Katharine), Amanda Weiner and Cory Weiner, all of Richmond. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Ava, Julia, Lillian, Logan, Arielle and Lachlan; two stepsons, Brian Adams (Pam) and Sidney Adams (Julie) both of Malibu, California and their families; and her two living brothers-in-law, Dickie Flax and Alfred Lehman. Nothing was more important to her then her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. Without question, she was the Weiner family matriarch. Gloria and her family left Morocco in 1941 and moved to New York City to escape persecution from the Vichey French during WWII. In New York, the four Cansino girls made their mark in school and one by one married and moved to Richmond, Va., where the entire Cansino family ended up. In 1952, Gloria married Jack Weiner of Passaic, New Jersey and they followed her oldest sister and her husband to Richmond. Her two middle sisters met and married Richmond men and moved to Richmond as well. Gloria and Jack opened Saxon Shoes at 410 East Grace Street in June of 1953. She and Jack worked hard to make Saxon the premier shoe store in Richmond and along the East Coast. Gloria's keen eye for fashion, hard work and incredible organizational skills, made her an icon in the footwear industry. Other buyers and department stores would shop Saxon and follow her at trade shows to see what "Gloria from Saxon" was buying. Gloria's artistic abilities made it easy for her to sketch each and every shoe she bought in order to keep a running list for each season. Gloria and Jack shared a love affair for 39 years until Jack passed away from a brain tumor in 1991. Gloria was fortunate to have a second love of her life and remarry in 1998 to Arthur Adams. They shared a love story for 18 years until Arthur passed. Outside of her family, Gloria loved her longtime Richmond friends as well as being in her happy place, Long Boat Key, Florida, with her "Camp SeaPlace" friends. She was the ultimate hostess, loved dancing, playing mahjong and playing gin rummy right up to the end. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and Bon Secours Hospice for their love and care during Gloria's illness and her devoted aides who became part of the family, Linda, Frida, Michele, Brenda, Bonnie, Anna and Leila. They were truly a gift from God and the love and compassion they showed our mother was a blessing. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., with burial in Hebrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Congregation Beth Ahabah, 1121 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220 or the Weinstein Jewish Community Center, 5403 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226. Flowers can be sent to Saxon Shoes (The House that Jack and Gloria Built) at 11800 W. Broad Street, Richmond, Va. 23233.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
