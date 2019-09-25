ADAMS, Gregory "Greg" Vann, of Charles City, Virginia, born on September 21, 1961, was called home to the Lord on September 11, 2019. Greg was an Air Force veteran and a Senior Master Electrician for Henrico County, where he worked for 16 years. Greg was kindhearted, generous, smart, fiercely loyal and extremely protective of those he loved. His friends were lifelong and doing the right thing was important to him. If you needed him, he was there. He was one of the good guys and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Greg was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Janice Kathryn Sale-Adams-Anthony; his adoptive father, Berry Levis Adams; and his stepfather, Frank Anthony. He is survived by his wife, Sheri Adams; daughter, Kathryn Marie Henke (Damien); his future grandchild whom Greg will watch over; father, Jack Long; stepmother, Shirley Long; brother, Scot Long (Tara); sister, Karen Long (Derek); his only niece, Eden; maternal uncles, Raymond Sale (Kathy) and Allan Sale (Linda); as well as many dear cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life was held on September 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project.View online memorial