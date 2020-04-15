ADAMS, Jane Cleveland, 90, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2020. Jane was born in Harrisonburg, Va., the daughter of the late James Guy and Virginia Lowman Cleveland. At an early age, the family moved to Millboro, Va., where she graduated from Millboro High School. She moved to Harrisonburg to continue her education and graduated from Madison College (now JMU). She was retired from Occidental Petroleum, was a member of Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was involved in her beloved McGuire Park Circle and a member of Brandon Woman's Club. Jane loved her family and cherished her friends, who brought her great joy throughout her life. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia; her son, Joe (Lisa); six grandchildren and one great-grandson. She was predeceased by her husband, Russell O. Adams; and her brother, James Cleveland. Jane will be interred in Greenwood Memorial Gardens with her beloved, Russ, at her side. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, make some extra time to hug your family or friend, then, if you wish, make a memorial donation to an organization dear to your heart.View online memorial
