ADAMS, Kenny, 59, of Sandston, Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, December 13, 2019. Kenny is survived by his wife of 40 years, Norma Crews Adams; two children, Stephanie (Brock) and Brandon (Christina); four grandchildren, two brothers and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechancisville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will take place at 6 p.m. with a reception to follow. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams: 400 years of history doesn't sweep away with 'Rumors of War' unveiling in Richmond, but it's a start
-
Henrico County swearing-in ceremony filled with history, romance
-
'There's something changing in these winds': Kehinde Wiley's 'Rumors of War' unveiled in Richmond
-
Dinwiddie man sentenced to serve 6 years in DUI crash that killed Prince George High School student
-
Wegmans planning $175 million warehouse complex off Sliding Hill Road in Hanover