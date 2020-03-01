ADAMS, Latitia J. "Tish," 48, of Aylett, passed away on February 24, 2020. Surviving are two daughters, Ariana Adams and Sabrina Adams (Dwayne); among other family and friends. Friends may call from 1 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett, Va. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial
