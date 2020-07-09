ADAMS, Leonard "Dripper" McKinley Jr., 66, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born in Richmond, Virginia on December 2, 1953, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Leonard and Shirley Adams Sr. He was educated in Richmond, Virgini,a where he attended Vandevyer Catholic School during his primary and secondary years, Maggie L. Walker High School and Thomas Jefferson High School, where he graduated in 1972. He went on to attend Norfolk State University. In 1973, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served his country proudly aboard the USS Ferguson and the USS Kilauea until 1979. Shortly thereafter, he joined the United States Postal Service, where he held many management positions and earned numerous awards. He served 40 years and retired in December of 2012. He is survived by Cindy Adams; four children, Melinda Adams-Holmes (Chaz), Christopher Adams (Pamela), Ashley Adams and Lindsey Adams; six grandchildren (Aniyah, Marissa, Ayanna, Breanna, Savannah and Ausar); sisters, Frieda Heckinger, Toni Adams, Tracy Adkins, Larry Adams (Vanessa), Teresa Thompson (Sidney), Todd Adams, McKinley Adams. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Second Presbyterian Church, 5 North 5th St., Richmond, Va. 23219. Livestream will be available at 2presrichmond.org.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Dominion cancels Atlantic Coast Pipeline, sells natural gas transmission business
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools
-
At Second Amendment rally outside Capitol, a wide variety of causes emerge
-
More than 2,300 Richmond-area businesses and nonprofits got PPP loans of up to $10 million. See who is on the list.