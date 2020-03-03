ADAMS, Letitia J. "Tish," 48, of Aylett, passed away on February 24, 2020. Surviving are two daughters, Ariana Adams and Sabrina Adams (Dwayne); among other family and friends. Friends called from 1 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett, Va. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 (today), at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial
