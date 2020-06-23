ADAMS, Linda "Lynn" Carr, 60, of Doswell, Va., was called home by our Heavenly Father, and she entered through the narrow gates and he wrapped His arms around her in all His glory. Lynn was born in Suffolk, Va., on May 6, 1960 to Charles Linwood Carr Sr. and Barbara Gyoker. Lynn is survived by her husband, Tim; daughters, Kristin Suttmoeller, Casey Adams and Kara Adams; stepson, Jeremy Adams; beloved dog, Skip; grandchildren, Riley, Mason and Ella; sister, Sue Copeland (Joey); brothers, Charles L."Chuck" Carr (Dana) and James "Jimmy" E. Carr Sr.; and a multitude of family, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ. Lynn was employed by Hanover County Public Schools Dept. of Transportation for 31 years, where she touched the lives of many Hanover students. She found joy in running the Summit Food Pantry, gardening and feeding the birds. She gave Glory to God in everything she did. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Summit Church, 11325 Mt. Hope Church Rd., Doswell, Va. 23047. There will be a private visitation Thursday, June 25, 2020, 1 to 5 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. A Celebration of her life and interment will be held at The Summit Church Cemetery, June 26, 2020, at 11 a.m.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
UPDATED: City council members call for immediate removal of Confederate monuments after police intervene when protesters try to pull down J.E.B. Stuart statue