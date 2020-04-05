ADAMS, Robert Edward "Bob," born March 27, 1954, passed away on April 2, 2020. The son of Edward Reeves Adams and Marjorie Branner Adams, he was predeceased by his brother, James Christian Adams. Bob had been employed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Children's Hospital of Richmond (Brook Road) as well as serving in other positions. He was also a volunteer at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Bob is survived by his parents and his extended family of relatives as well as many friends. He enjoyed animals, music, TV and his time at his family's vacation home at Bon Harbors, Lottsburg, Va., on the Northern Neck. He was a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. The burial will be private in Hollywood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1627 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220 or your favorite charity.View online memorial
