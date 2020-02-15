ADAMS, William Ray, 69, of Newtown, passed away February 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Egypt and Mary Adams; brothers, James and Randolph Adams; and sisters, Debra Loving, Mary Keith, Betty Adams and Jeanette Liner. He is survived by his daughter, Christie Johnson (Johnathan); four grandchildren, Sarah Green, Aaliyah Green, Johnathan Johnson Jr. and Jayvion Johnson; one great-grandchild, Ryder Green; his sister, Molly Pollard; devoted niece, Karen Adams; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Mr. Adams was a member of the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 17. Interment will be in Indian View Baptist Church Cemetery, with a reception following there at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Indian View Baptist Church, 13349 King William Road, King William, Va. 23086.View online memorial
