ADCOCK, Ernest W. "Butchie," 72, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He is survived by a niece, Wanda McCauley Decker; nephews, Bryan McCauley, Mark McCauley, Dwayne McCauley; and a large extended circle of family and friends. Butchie was a Vietnam veteran, served his country proudly and will be missed by all who knew him. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
