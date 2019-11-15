ADDISON, John Chewning, 84, of Mechanicsville, departed peacefully from this life at his home on November 13, 2019. Johnny was a quiet man and true gentleman who loved his family, walked in faith and led by example. The twinkle in his eye will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was the son of John and Jane Addison; and brother of Lucy Addison Restein. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Byrd Addison; daughters, Lynn Hancock (Tim), Corinne Price (Greg), Eve Addison (Bert); grandchildren, John and Evie Price, Addison Burton, Richard and Thomas Hancock; sister-in-law, Barbara Tull; nieces, Jane Bailey, Carolyn Stiles; and nephews, Joe and Addison Restein. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 367, Eastville, Va. 23347 or The Chesapeake Bay Foundation at www.cbf.org.View online memorial