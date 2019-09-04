ADDISON, Laverne F., of Midlothian, Va., began her glorious journey on September 1, 2019, to be with our Lord Jesus Christ at age 84. She peacefully surrendered to this worldly life to be an angel of God in the heavens above. She leaves behind a daughter-in-law, one stepson, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a multitude of friends. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., with the family receiving friends one hour prior to service. Private interment.View online memorial