ADICKES, Rudolph Henry Jr., 68, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph Henry and Kathleen E. Adickes. Rudy was an aviator at heart and enjoyed working on his Vega. He also loved to watch wildlife. He is survived by his wife, Nancy C. Adickes; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher S. and Jamie H. Adickes; grandchildren, Colton and Kimber Adickes; brother, Raymond Adickes; and sister, Victoria Stoneman; and several nieces and a nephew. Services will be announced at a later time. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
