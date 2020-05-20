ADICKES, Rudolph Henry Jr., 68, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. To attend the service, face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
