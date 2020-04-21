ADKINS, Alvin Wendell, Sr. "Billy," 68, of Charles City County, transitioned to his heavenly home on April 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Loretta; children, Consuelo (Lewis), Shauntele "Vina" (Craig), Alvin Jr. "BJ" (Fern); grandchildren, Lance, Wynter, Gia, Alvin III, Phoebe, Ivy, Fallon, Allison and Aila; siblings, Garland Adkins Jr. (Marie), Rosetta Barnes (Waverly), Sharon Adkins, Kathy Charles (Robert); sisters-in-law, Kathleen Moran, Janice Carlton and Charmesha Cousins; brother-in-law, Annais Christian; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial celebration will be hosted at a later date. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
UPDATE: Four Northern Virginia counties account for 42% of state's COVID-19 hospitalizations
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
COVID-19 testing, the key to lifting public restrictions, stalls in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…