ADKINS, ALVIN

ADKINS, Alvin Wendell, Sr. "Billy," 68, of Charles City County, transitioned to his heavenly home on April 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Loretta; children, Consuelo (Lewis), Shauntele "Vina" (Craig), Alvin Jr. "BJ" (Fern); grandchildren, Lance, Wynter, Gia, Alvin III, Phoebe, Ivy, Fallon, Allison and Aila; siblings, Garland Adkins Jr. (Marie), Rosetta Barnes (Waverly), Sharon Adkins, Kathy Charles (Robert); sisters-in-law, Kathleen Moran, Janice Carlton and Charmesha Cousins; brother-in-law, Annais Christian; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial celebration will be hosted at a later date. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

