ADKINS, Judy Christian, 64, of Providence Forge, Va., passed away April 7, 2020. She will be missed as a devoted family member, minister at Mount Calvary Church International and employee of DMV. A walk-through viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, Va. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Calvary Church International Cemetery, Providence Forge, Va. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Foundation for Transplants, https://bit.ly/34pMnAQ. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.wilsonafs.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102