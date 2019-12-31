ADKINS, Julia Banks, 81, of Charles City, Va., departed this life on December 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Banks. She is survived by three children, Patrice Hill (Mike), Luther Jr. (Brenda) and Darlene Adkins; four grandchildren, one great-grandson, five brothers, one sister and a host of other relatives and special friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at New Vine Baptist Church, 5100 John Tyler Memorial Hwy., Charles City, Va.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JULIA ADKINS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.