ADKINS, Ledbetter Whitefeathers, 89, of Charles City, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Ledbetter is survived by his sister, Otela Adkins; numerous nieces and nephews, his other family, extended family and many friends. Ledbetter was a member of Samaria Baptist Church, the Chickahominy tribe and Woodmen of The World. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 3, at Samaria Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chickahominy Tribe Elders Fund, 8200 Lott Cary Rd., Providence Forge, Va. 23140 or to Samaria Baptist Church, 8130 Lott Cary Rd., Providence Forge, Va. 23140. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
