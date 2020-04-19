ADKINS, Theodora Jane, "Doba" to many folks. Doba's spirit passed peacefully into eternity with Jesus her Savior early on the morning of April 17, 2020. She was Mom to Judy Baber (Ed), Donna, Dana (Diana) and Melva Jefferson (Chris); and grandmomma to "grands," Lewis (Kim), Nick (Melina), Brooke (Julian), Daniel, Sierra, Adam and Sara; and "greats," Savannah, Benjamin, Roderick, Jude and one more. Aunt Doba also leaves behind devoted nieces and nephews. Her husband, Lue Ander Adkins preceded her in death as did several of his and her siblings, but the family all of them were a part of was tremendous. Several of those siblings and their families remain to cherish Doba's memory. She was at home (in more ways than one) at the time of her death and had been at her Charles City County home and under the care of Bon Secours Hospice and family members for the last 18 months. The family is especially grateful for the excellent care given Doba by the Bon Secours Hospice team. The family asks those of you who knew Doba to recall a fond memory of this fun and loving spirit God blessed us with for nearly 93 years. If you didn't know Doba, the family asks that you remember your own cherished loved one and let us all give God a praise of thanks for letting us walk alongside him or her. Doba was a lifelong member of Samaria Baptist Church and there is more about her relationship with God in a touching testimony by her eldest grandchild on the Vincent Funeral Home website. Doba was also a citizen of the Chickahominy Indian Tribe. Memorial donations can be made to either the Church or the Tribe by way of their respective websites. Due to restrictions in place related to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no visitation or viewing and the burial will be private. The family plans to have a full Celebration of Life once gathering restrictions are lifted. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
