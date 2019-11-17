ADKINS, Thomas Wade, of Chesterfield, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was 86. Born on July 11, 1933, in Marion, Maryland, Tommy was the youngest of five siblings. He served in the military police with the United States Army during the Korean War, worked as a supervisor at VEPCO and then worked as a supervisor at Brown & Williamson until his retirement. In Tommy's younger days, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, but as time went by some of the things that made him happiest were feeding the birds and other wild animals and catching glimpses of the foxes and other night creatures in his backyard. He also loved researching genealogy, listening to country and 1950s pop music and telling sometimes long, but always wonderful stories. As the bachelor uncle, there was always a special place in his heart for his girls- Wanda, Carla, Katherine, Becca and Harper. He taught some of us how to drive, instilled a love of music and introduced computer technology to his great-nieces at a very early age. To his great-great-niece and all the others, he gave the unconditional love of an uncle. After a brief illness, he transitioned peacefully from this life at home, where he had lived for more than 60 years. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Edward and Maude Elizabeth Moody Adkins; his sister, Lillian Adkins Jernigan; his brother, Carl Edward Adkins Jr.; and his niece, Bonnie Tatum Crowley. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Adkins Tatum; his brother, William Collins Adkins; his nephews, Gerald Wayne Jernigan (Barbara) and Carl Edward Adkins III; his nieces, Barbara Adkins Fuller (Tony), Wanda Adkins Crockett and Carla Adkins Park Houk (Stan); and many great-nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation celebrating Tommy's life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Inurnment on the family square in Blandford Cemetery will follow at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Crater Community Hospice. Tommy, we will surely miss you. Until we meet againsee you later, alligator. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial