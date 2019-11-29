ADLER, Patricia Strehl, 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., went home to be with the Lord Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Xavier Strehl and Mary Veronica Strehl. Patricia is survived by her ex-husband, loving friend and father of her children, Jim Adler; her beloved sons, Christopher (Su), William (Brandy) and James; two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Treston Adler; her brother, Edward Strehl (Mary Ann); dear friend, Susan Dillard, among many other friends and relatives; and her beloved Australian shepherds, Ozzy and Phantom. Patricia was a talented artist, healer and constant seeker of the truth, light and love. She loved music and her family. She was always a divine individual, as shown by her description in her high school yearbook which read, "Intrinsic understanding inspired poetess of diverse moods... profound insight... creatively gifted... perfection of an orchid character, etched in gold." To say that she will be greatly missed is an understatement. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to melanoma research.View online memorial