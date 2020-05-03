ADU, Roland Poku. On the morning of Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Roland Poku Adu, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 64. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 36 years, Constance Alston-Adu. Roland was born on October 15, 1955, in Ghana, Africa, to Samuel and Abrfai Adu. On May 12, 1990, he married his best friend, Constance. They raised two daughters, Sydni (22) and Brittanni (20); and one son, Roland Jr. (18). Roland Sr. had a passion for his family and friends. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. Roland Sr. was preceded in death by his father, Samuel; and his mother, Abrfai. He is survived by his wife, Constance; his three children, Sydni, Brittanni, Roland Jr.; his brothers and sisters, several cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to present day restrictions, the family will announce a memorial service date later.View online memorial
