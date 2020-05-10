AGEE, Kevin Neal, passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2020, at the young age of 43. He was born to a loving family November 14, 1976, in Richmond, Va. He is survived by his parents, Willard and Suzanne Agee; two sisters, Melanie Agee-Wade (Chris) and Karen Bazemore (Steve); nieces and nephews, Laurel and Kellen Wade, Logan and Ella Grace Bazemore whom he adored; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He loved his family dearly as was evident by his actions and deeds and enjoyed spending time with his extended family and friends. Kevin is a cherished and beloved son, dedicated and loving brother and a fun-loving uncle whose motto was, "Have some fun, life needs to be enjoyed!" He was a graduate of L.C. Bird High School, Class of 1995. He graduated Summa Cum Laude with an Associate of Applied Science Degree with a major in Technical Studies from John Tyler. Kevin served his country in the United States Coast Guard achieving sharp shooter status and adventuring between Hawaii and Alaska, concluding his tour in Boston. He was employed as an Instrument Electrician at Philip Morris USA. He thought of his colleagues at Philip Morris as family. He was an avid photographer, master of the grill at family gatherings, loved to fish and hang out with family and friends at Lake Gaston, as well as golf with his father and uncle. Kevin, you left us way too soon and will live forever in our memories. In lieu of flowers, Kevin would want you to be kind and pay it forward to someone in need. The family wants to remind you to check the batteries in and test your smoke detectors every daylight savings. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date when social gatherings are considered safe. Online condolences may be made at lastingmemories.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…