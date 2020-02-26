AGEE, Oscar W., waltzed to heaven on February 23, 2020, to dance once again with his bride of 50 years, Ruth Hawk Agee. They met where they both worked at American Tobacco Co. Oscar was born in Buckingham, Va. and was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Anna Agee; and all of his 10 siblings. He is survived by son, Mark (Debbie); and grandchildren, Luke and Jennie. All of whom he loved dearly. He has many beloved nieces, nephews and friends whom he adored. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 5 to 7 p.m. at Elpis Christian Church, 2703 Elpis Church Rd., Maidens, Va. Service Saturday, February 29, at 11 a.m. also at Elpis. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Elpis Christian Church. Norman Funeral Home of Goochland is handling the arrangements.View online memorial
