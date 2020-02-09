AGHDAMI, Aliasghar "Oscar," M.D., 88, of McLean, Va., passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 years, Farideh H. Aghdami; two adored children, Shireen Ann Aghdami of Gilbert, Ariz. and Farhad Aghdami (Amanda) of Richmond, Va.; and three cherished grandchildren, Olivia, Alex and Charlie Aghdami, who knew him as "Papa." He is also survived by his brother, M. Rasoul Aghdami of McLean, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister. Dr. Aghdami was born on June 29, 1931, in Tabriz, Iran. He contracted typhoid fever in his youth and he grew to admire doctors and their miraculous healing powers. He was a strong student and athlete and he graduated from Tabriz University Medical School in 1956. Upon graduation, he completed his residency and joined the faculty of the University of Tehran Medical School as an anesthesiologist. In 1965, he and his wife moved to Greenwich, England, where he spent two years performing a fellowship in anesthesiology at the Royal College of Physicians of London. He returned to Tehran in 1967, where he practiced until 1971, when he emigrated with his family to the United States and joined the Department of Anesthesiology at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia. Dr. Aghdami specialized in cardio-thoracic anesthesia and he had the privilege of practicing medicine at MCV with many esteemed colleagues who were among the finest medical professionals in the country. Dr. Aghdami continued to practice until 2000, when he retired as Professor and Clinical Director at MCV and was elected Professor Emeritus upon his retirement. He continued to work in the pre-operative clinic at MCV through 2006. Dr. Aghdami was a kind and gentle man, with a soft voice, a compassionate bedside manner and an ever-present smile. He had a sense of adventure and enjoyed travelling the world with his wife and family. He was never satisfied with the status quo he challenged his students, colleagues and family to seek out new opportunities and always strive for excellence. He loved skiing, tennis and golf sports for which his children and grandchildren have grown a passion. He was dearly loved and will be missed by many, especially his family. After a private graveside service, the family will receive friends from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Country Club of Virginia, Westhampton Clubhouse, 6031 Saint Andrews Lane, Richmond, Va. 23226. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the MCV Foundation, Box 980234, Richmond, Va. 23298.View online memorial
