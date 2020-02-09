AGHDAMI, ALIASGHAR

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... NOTTOWAY RIVER AT RAWLINGS AFFECTING BRUNSWICK AND DINWIDDIE COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS AFFECTING CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES MEHERRIN RIVER AT LAWRENCEVILLE AFFECTING BRUNSWICK COUNTY NOTTOWAY RIVER NEAR STONY CREEK AFFECTING SUSSEX COUNTY CASHIE RIVER NEAR WINDSOR AFFECTING BERTIE COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA.. JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER ROANOKE BASIN...INCLUDING WINDSOR...MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN... INCLUDING RICHMOND LOCKS...RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.FOR THE CHOWAN BASIN... INCLUDING LAWRENCEVILLE...RAWLINGS...STONY CREEK...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM * UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 08:30 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.3 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 13.6 FEET BY TOMORROW MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TOMORROW LATE EVENING. * AT 13.0 FEET...APPROXIMATELY 20 ACRES OF LOWLAND FLOODED IN VICINITY OF GAGE. THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 13.6 FEET ON NOV 18 2006. &&