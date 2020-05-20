AGISM, Gary R. June 1, 1947 to May 15, 2020, of Richmond, Va. Husband of the late Rita Freedman. Father of Miriam Agisim. Employed by Pfizer Healthcare, Gary was best known as a devoted educator, mentor and charismatic friend. Gary had a real zest for life exemplified through his energetic enthusiasm and fierce dedication. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream memorial service on Thursday, May 21, at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook page. Contributions in his memory can be made to The Society of Cosmetic Chemists, Congregation Or Atid of Richmond or FeedingAmerica.View online memorial
