AGNEW, Kim Kawana, 65, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Paul Edwin Kawana and Patience Eileen Kawana. She is survived by her devoted husband of 32 years, Jim Agnew; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Jamie Agnew; two brothers and one sister, Tom Kawana, Gary Kawana and Paula Toler; stepmom, Patricia Kawana; and "adoptive" mom, Barbara Smith. Kim was born and raised in Sharon, Pa., before moving to Franklin, Va. with her parents and siblings. Shortly after, she decided to pursue her career in health care. While in nursing school, she met the love of her life, Jim Agnew, and they were married after just six months. A year later, they welcomed a healthy baby boy, Daniel, to their family. Kim worked as a registered nurse with Commonwealth Pediatrics for six years, after which she retired and began teaching biology with a homeschool Christian co-op. In her spare time, Kim enjoyed crafting, birdwatching, gardening and cooking delicious meals and sweets for her many loved ones. Nothing meant more to Kim in the world than her Lord and her family. She was a woman of extraordinary faith and love for others, making everyone she met feel like family. A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. Contributions honoring her memory can be made to Fairmount Christian Church, Eastern Virginia Medical School or the Harold Young Neurosurgical Center.