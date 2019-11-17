AIGNER, Edith K. , 73, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy Cameron and Inez N. Kilgour. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Willson Aigner; children, Jennifer Aigner and Richard Aigner (Brian); grandchild, Savannah Aigner; brother, Guy Kevin Kilgour Sr. (Judy); a host of nieces, nephews and extended family that will all miss her dearly; and her beloved dog, Brody. Edie was an active member of Varina Nazarene for 25 years. She was loved by everyone who was blessed enough to know her, Edie's smile and laugh were infectious and her compassion saw no limits. Willson loves you and will see you in Heaven. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 17, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4560 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, at Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, 2950 New Market Rd., Henrico, Va. 23231. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial