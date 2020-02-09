AJAMY, Michelle Diane, 68, of Henrico, went to the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Agnes Ajamy; and is survived by her sister, Claudette Slayden; brother, David Ajamy; niece, Kelley Harper Slayden; nephews, Tanner Ajamy Slayden and David Ajamy Jr.; as well as many cousins. Michelle was raised in Richmond and graduated from J.R. Tucker High School and J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College. She retired from the Department of Social Services as a Programmer Analyst. Michelle was a lover of the arts and supported the Richmond Ballet and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. She volunteered at the Chamberlayne Actors Theatre and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Michelle was a precious friend to many. Her spirit was kind, caring, loving and generous. Her passing leaves a hole in the fabric of the lives of friends and family. She was "Uniquely Michelle." Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, at St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, 4611 Saddler Road. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her memory to Ovarian Cancer Research Fund (OCRF.org) or St. Anthony's Church.View online memorial
