ALBERT, Richard E. With heavy hearts, we mourn the unforgettable Richard E. Albert, who passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the age of 76. Richard was born to the late Richard Fuller Albert and Frances Ann Roberts on July 1, 1943. He married his beloved Ruth Cowling Albert in 1966. He was preceded in death by Ruth's parents, Chestley Thomas Cowling and Ruth Leigh Hawkins; and unfortunately, his nephew, Graham Roberts Bush. Richard is survived by his wife, Ruth; sister, Sarah Albert Miller; nephew, Dr. James Albert Bush and his wife, Anne Elisabeth Bush and their daughters, Emily Claire and Sophie Elisabeth; his brother-in-law, William Lee Cowling and his wife, Janet Huber Cowling and their children, Regan Blair, Marc William and his wife, Courtney Vernon and Jonathan Dean; and Richard's stepmother, Alice "Mitzie" Albert. Richard attended the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) School of Pharmacy (Class of '61). He was county administrator of Sussex County, Va., for a number of years and during his tenure, he was elected president of the Virginia Association of County Administrators. He had the distinction of being the youngest person to hold these positions, at that time. Richard was proud to hold a multi-engine pilot license, which he gladly used into his later years. He enjoyed bird hunting and sailing, which he shared with Ruth, and he was widely recognized for his culinary skills. Richard and Ruth were also longtime season ticket holders for the New Orleans Saints. He tolerated Ruth's passion for football because, as an amateur chef, he adored the wonderful food in NOLA. Richard had great affection for cats and is survived by his four treasured Siamese, his favorite being Blanche DuBois. Richard's career reads as a list of executive positions for several watershed companies, including President of the British manufacturer Marley Floors. He also introduced Forbo's Products to the American market. With optimism, and some uncertainty, magic was unwittingly underway when Richard met Kent Choi in 1998; they were fated to become partners the moment their meeting was arranged by mutual friend, Mickey Curran. Although they initially met to discuss a product, they left with a company on the verge of unprecedented growth. Richard and Kent complemented one another as their friendship developed. 2020 marked the fourth decade of their business. Daejin America would become adore floors. Richard was most proud of this company even though he and Kent would go on to expand into 20 countries. A memorial ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Adore Foundation, 5 Dubon Ct., Farmingdale, N.Y. 11735. For those who knew Richard well, we hope memories will keep a smile on your face.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 6
Memorial Ceremony
Friday, March 6, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Memorial Ceremony begins.
Most Popular
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Family of 5 from Virginia killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver in Georgia
-
Developer seeks to buy Navy Hill land from Richmond and upgrade Coliseum for mixed-use development
-
D.C. sniper Malvo and Virginia agree to end Supreme Court case after Northam signs sentencing law