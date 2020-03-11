ALCOCK, Evelyn Ritchie, 92, of Richmond, passed away March 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, John Ritchie Alcock. She is survived by her husband, Emmett B. Alcock; three brothers, Robert, Raymond and Frank Ritchie; and one sister, Audrey Simmons. Mrs. Alcock was retired from the Defense General Supply Center. She was a member of Skipwith United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Skipwith United Methodist Church.View online memorial
