ALCOKE, Janice "Jan" S., 67, of Richmond, Va., went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 17, 2020. Jan was surrounded by family and prayers when she passed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Sr. and Dorothy Schellenger. She is survived by her sister, Cindy Edwards and her husband, Forest; her brother, Roy Schellenger Jr.; her brother, Gib Schellenger and his wife, Mary; and her sons and their families, Ben Coaker, his wife, Jessica and their children, Ruby, Grace Anne and Billy and Patrick Alcoke, his wife, Maria and their children, Sage and Hendrix. Jan lived a life full of love for family and friends and was always willing to help someone in need. She was awarded the God and Country Award from her Girl Scout troop and was one of the first to receive this prestigious award on the East Coast. She also worked at Camp Easter Seals. Jan courageously fought ovarian cancer for over five years with such grace and poise, that many people did not realize she was even sick. Jan loved going to the beach with her friends, her weekly ladies nights and most of all her grandbabies. Jan's proudest achievement in life was being called "Nannie." Her trips to yard sales and window shopping with her grandbabies is a memory they will cherish their entire lives. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at Cornerstone Assembly of God, 10551 Chalkley Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the V Foundation to further cancer research.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 22, 2020
3:00PM
Cornerstone Assembly of God
10551 Chalkley Road
Richmond, VA -
