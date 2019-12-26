ALCOTT, Jeffrey Bartholomew, passed away from a courageous battle with Glioblastoma (GBM) cancer on December 17, 2019, surrounded by family at his home in Madisonville, La. He was born on October 25, 1956, in Weymouth, Mass., to the late John Eagles Alcott Jr. and Ann (Bartholomew) Alcott. Jeff is survived by his beloved wife, Toni (Lewis) Alcott; his children, Jason Bartholomew Alcott and Elizabeth Brannan Alcott; and two grandchildren, Grayson Bartholomew Alcott and Piper Brannan Duffy. He is also survived by Sherry Crockett (Charles), Kenneth Alcott (Jeannie) and James Alcott (Michelle). Jeff, a graduate of James Madison University, had over 30 years of experience in oil and gas accounting with Texaco and Chevron. Jeff was a mainstay with COPAS New Orleans, holding the positions of Secretary, Treasurer, Vice-President and President. He also served as National Joint Interest Chair, was a member of the Board of Directors for the national chapter and served as National President in 2006. Jeff was awarded the COPAS Eagle award in 2012, the highest honor to be bestowed on any of its members. He worked on many of the COPAS documents that are in publication and taught many of the Joint Interest and Payout Classes for P.D.I. for many years. Jeff was also an APA(R) and served on the Board of Examiners to further promote their APA(R) Program. Jeff and his wife shared a love of travel, food, and wine, and spent many vacations in the wine country in both New and Old World vineyards. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W 21st Ave., Covington, La. 70433, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. with visitation on Saturday, beginning at 12 noon. Interment will follow the services in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, La. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Jeff may be made to The Cancer Research Institute. Donations may be made at https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate/one-time-donation. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online guestbook at www.ejfieldingfh.com.View online memorial
