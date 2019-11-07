ALEXANDER, Dixie Lee, 73, passed away on November 2, 2019, at home with her loving husband, David; and her precious dogs, Missy and Roxie, by her side. Born February 5, 1946, in Wytheville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Charles Herndon and Aleeta Walters Lytton. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Allen Lytton. Mrs. Alexander is survived by her husband of 43 years, David Wilson Alexander; two brothers, Danny Lytton (Linda) of Smithfield, Va. and Steve Lytton (Desiree) of Mechanicsville, Va.; and two nephews, Seth Lytton (Ashley) and Haile Lytton (Stefanie). A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.View online memorial