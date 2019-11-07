ALEXANDER, Eileen Dreelin, 80, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, died on November 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Louis "Bud" Alexander; and her stepson, Michael Alexander (Myrtle). She is survived by her daughter, Kay Cabe; and her stepchildren, Connie (Eddie), Pat, John (Bonnie), Tim and Pam Harper (Peewee); 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Eileen's career as a medical transcriptionist included the VA Hospital, MCV and Beaverdam Family Physicians. She loved her Irish heritage, playing a kazoo, driving sports cars, socializing with grade school friends and singing family songs. She had a talent to make anything fun. On Friday, November 8, from 3 to 7 p.m. the family is receiving friends at Nelsen's Funeral Home in Ashland, Va. On Saturday, November 9 at 1 p.m. a funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Bumpass, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Building Fund at P.O. Box 40, Mineral, Va. 23117 or Saint Gertrude High School at 3215 Stuart Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221.View online memorial