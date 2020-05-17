ALEXANDER, George Benjamin "Ben," of King William County, died peacefully at home on Thursday, May 7, 2020, with his son, Tommy, by his side. He was born, died and will be buried at his beloved family home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Charles and Mary Annie Moss Alexander; his brother, Eugene Alexander; his three sisters, Marion Lester, Jeanne Maupin and Ruth Reece. He is survived by his son, Thomas Alexander, the light of his life; as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends whom he loved dearly. Ben started his working career in the Navy, attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer and after his retirement the Navy continued to be a very important part of his life. His second career was with Best Products in Richmond as part of the founding team. However, his full-time job was taking care of the family farm, Cherry Hill, which brought him great joy! He was a long-standing member of the King William County Historical Society and his pet project for years was researching the genealogy of the family. Family was most important to him. He was devoted to his son and their life together. He was an active uncle who did much with his nieces and nephews. He was always interested in the lives of relatives and friends and made time for anyone. All are better for his presence in their lives. He met death the same way he lived life - fearless, never complained and had a wonderful sense of humor. He always had a ready smile and a laugh. He enjoyed life and those around him. His life was full. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the special people at Bon Secours Hospice, particularly Casey Barnes, for giving such loving care. A celebration of Ben's life will be held at a time to be decided, given the current situation that precludes gathering. He will be buried in the family cemetery at Cherry Hill.View online memorial
