ALEXANDER, GEORGE III

ALEXANDER, George E. III, 78, of Richmond, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was the son of the late George and Muriel Alexander. Mr. Alexander was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and later retired as a sales representative from Acme Paper. Survivors include his son, Brian Alexander (Dianne); partner of 18 years, Gary Johnson; and three kitties in mourning. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Richmond SPCA. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
