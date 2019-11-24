ALEXANDER, JOHN "CHRIS"

ALEXANDER, John Christopher "Chris," 48, of Rockville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born on September 2, 1971, in Lexington, Va., he is survived by his wife, Cheryl Henderson Alexander; his parents, John and Susan Alexander; his brothers, Aaron, Micah, Tate and Kyle; and a sister, Kara Ridenhour (Jacob) and her sons. Loving husband, son and friend, Chris was soft-spoken, hardworking and creative. A memorial celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, at Discovery United Methodist Church, 13000 Gayton Rd., Henrico, Va. 23233, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Psoriasis Foundation or your local animal rescue. Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.View online memorial