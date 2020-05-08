ALEXANDER, Marie Carol Welch, 84, departed this world on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1935, to Robert Charles Welch and Beulah Estelle Thornton Welch. She was preceded in death by six of her siblings and is survived by her youngest sister, Barbara Welch Zuback. She is also survived by her six children, Edward Alexander Jr., Ivan Alexander, Donna Alexander (Gene Gourley), Andrew Alexander, Shelley Alexander and Emmet Alexander; her eight grandchildren, Alexander Forti (Amber), Nicholas Forti (Sarah), Katherine Forti-Vargas (Ramon), Ian Alexander, Drew Sober, Madalyne Sober, Grey Gourley, Emmet "Alex" Alexander Jr.; and her four great-grandchildren, Tyler Forti, Josephina Vargas, Emelia Vargas and Bryce Forti. Marie was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. A member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, her faith was a source of comfort and strength for her. She served her community as a longtime educator in Chesterfield County schools, working as a teacher, substitute teacher and tutor. She graduated from John Tyler Community College and Virginia Commonwealth University with a bachelor's degree in education followed by graduate work in education, earning several endorsements. Her students loved her. Her family, many friends and her children's friends will remember fondly her cheerfulness, friendliness and caring demeanor. She will be dearly missed. A burial is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 12 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park.View online memorial
