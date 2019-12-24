ALEXANDER, OSCAR III

ALEXANDER, Oscar Porter III, 86, of St. Stephens Church, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Oscar was born on May 18, 1933, to O. Porter Jr. and Christine B. Alexander, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his twin infant brother and twin infant daughter. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jeanne; his daughters, Libby Greenwood (Charles) and Cindy Stanley (David); grandchildren, Megan and Allison Greenwood and Taylor and David Stanley; and his four-legged companion, "Rosie." A special thank you to his wonderful caregivers, Rhonda Hubner and Diane Harvey. Oscar graduated from Marriott High School and went into farming. He loved gardening, yard work, the beach, fishing, hunting and NASCAR. Oscar was a member of St. Stephens Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. at B.W. White Funeral Home in Aylett, Virginia on Thursday, December 26, 2019, with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in St. Stephens Baptist Church Cemetery. A reception will follow in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Stephens Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 9, St. Stephens Church, Virginia 23148.View online memorial
